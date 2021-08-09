Glendale police officer dies from COVID-19 complications

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Glendale police say one of their officers has died from COVID-19.

The Glendale Police Department said in a statement Monday that Officer Lonnie Durham died Aug. 2 of complications due to the virus.

Durham had been with the department for more than a decade. He was also from a family of Glendale police officers.

His father is a sergeant and his brother is a detective. Durham is survived by his wife and four children. A private funeral service is planned for Saturday.