COVID-19 cases are surging as kids head back to school

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Lagging vaccinations and a highly contagious new variant is dragging the U.S. back into a vicious COVID-19 surge.

It’s prompting new mask mandates and measures, showing no signs of slowing down.

As children across the nation head back to school, COVID-19 cases are surging.

Hospitalizations and death rates have nearly doubled over the past two weeks.

The U.S. is now averaging more than 109,000 new COVID-19 cases each day and more than 500 deaths per day.

Florida reported more COVID-19 cases over the last week than any other 7-day period during the pandemic. 50 Florida children were admitted to the hospital on Friday alone as many districts return to class this week

A Jacksonville church saw six members die from COVID-19 in the past 19 days alone.

“Four of them were under the age of 35," George Davis, Senior Pastor Impact Church said. "All of them were healthy, and the only thing they had in common is they were not vaccinated.”

Now the church is pushing to get as many people vaccinated as possible. Texas cases and hospitalizations have doubled in the last two weeks.

Austin-Travis County using its emergency notification system to warn people of the "dire" COVID-19 situation, writing "healthcare facilities are open but resources are limited due to a surge in cases. Everyone needs to wear a mask and stay home as much as possible. If you have not been vaccinated, do not wait to get one"

An 11-month-old baby girl battling COVID-19 had to be airlifted because there were no more beds available in any of the pediatric hospitals in Houston.

"It gets me kind of mad that everybody’s taking covid as a joke. It's not a joke. Like, it's very, very serious," Estefani Lopez, her mother said. "Our babies are in danger.”

Louisiana also seeing the sharpest rate of increases in new COVID-19 cases.

The head physician of a New Orleans Children's Hospital is concerned about a surge in young patients.

“We are hospitalizing record numbers of children, half of the children in our hospital today are under 2 years of age," Dr. Mark Kline, chief physician, New Orleans Children's Hospital said. "Most of the others are between 5 and 10 years of age, so they’re too young to be vaccinated just yet.”

Health experts are worried about the impact of the delta variant on children.

"I certainly am hearing from pediatricians that they're concerned that this time the kids who are in the hospital are more numerous and more seriously ill," Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health said. "This is a virus that's not only more contagious but potentially more lethal.”

Experts say vaccinations are key to protecting against future variants that could be even more problematic.

“If you give the virus a chance to continue to change, you're leading to a vulnerability that we might get a worse variant," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said. "Then that will impact not only the unvaccinated, that will impact the vaccinated.”

On Monday, South Carolina Gov Henry McMaster said there would be no school mask mandates in the state.

"Mandating masks is not the answer," he said. "Personal responsibility is answer. Common sense is the answer.'