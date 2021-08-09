Arizona reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 6th day

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is continuing a nearly week-long streak of more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

State health officials reported 2,191 new confirmed cases but no new deaths Monday.

The daily case count is down somewhat from the past three days, where cases were as high as 2,800. Since the pandemic began, Arizona has seen 948,245 cases and 18,388 deaths. Experts have said the highly contagious delta variant is behind surges in cases being seen all over the country.

In Arizona, virus-related hospitalizations continue to climb with 1,380 as of Sunday. Some hospital leaders have warned Arizona could be on a trajectory to facing huge surges like last summer and winter.