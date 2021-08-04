WH plans to require foreign visitors to be fully vaccinated

(NBC) - Foreign nationals traveling to the United States will eventually need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a White House official, a plan is in the works to establish a consistent and safe international travel policy once the U.S. re-opens.

Current travel restrictions remain in place for most non-citizens due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and around the world.

And it's still unclear when those restrictions might be lifted.

However, the administration will reportedly have the policy ready to go once the timing is right.

The vaccination requirement for foreign visitors will likely take a phased approach and will include limited exceptions.