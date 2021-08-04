Home Depot says all associates, customers will have to mask up regardless of vaccination status

(CNN) - Home Depot is taking action to fight the new surge of COVID-19.

The Atlanta-based business announced Monday that all associates, contractors and vendors will have to wear a mask while inside their stores, office locations and distribution centers.

They'll also have to wear a facial covering while in a customer's home or business.

This rule is in effect regardless of vaccination status.

Customers will also be asked to wear masks, which will be offered to those who enter without one.