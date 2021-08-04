Skip to Content

Home Depot says all associates, customers will have to mask up regardless of vaccination status

(CNN) - Home Depot is taking action to fight the new surge of COVID-19.

The Atlanta-based business announced Monday that all associates, contractors and vendors will have to wear a mask while inside their stores, office locations and distribution centers.

They'll also have to wear a facial covering while in a customer's home or business.

This rule is in effect regardless of vaccination status.

Customers will also be asked to wear masks, which will be offered to those who enter without one.

CNN

