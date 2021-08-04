Health officials: US on track to reach 100K cases a day

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - The vaccination rate in the U.S. is going up, but it may be too slow to ease the dangers from the COVID-19 delta variant.

The CDC says delta now makes up more than 90 percent of U.S. cases.

With the delta variant now accounting for more than 93 percent of all new COVID-19 cases in America, the numbers are trending in the wrong direction.

"We are not crying wolf here," Dr. Jerome Adams, former U.S. surgeon general said. "This surge that we're going through right now has every potential to be – and already looks to be – the worst surge we've faced so far."

The U.S. is currently averaging more than 90,000 new cases daily and could soon surpass 100,000 cases per day.

"We're probably going to go over 100,000," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said. "I hope it doesn't go much higher than 100,000. We want it to turn around quickly and come down."

The worst-hit states? Louisiana, Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama, each with more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people each day over the past week, with nearly 56,000 people hospitalized for COVID-19 - up 10 percent in just one day.

Facilities in Louisiana and Florida buckling under the strain.

"It's really dangerous in terms of the patients because there's so many people waiting," Dr. Ben Abo, an emergency physician said. "We're literally running out of room. It's straining. I leave work absolutely drained."

The good news? The pace of vaccinations is ticking up.

More than 446,000 people getting their first shot each day.

That is the highest it's been since July 4, but at this pace, it will take until mid-February to get everyone their first dose.

"The whole ball game is vaccination," New York Mayor Bill De Blasio said. "The delta variant is bearing down on all of us."

COVID-19 infections among kids are a growing concern.

Nearly 72,000 children and teens contracted the virus between July 22 and 29 - that is up 84 percent from the week before.

In Florida, despite Gvernor Ron DeSantis’ executive order prohibiting mask mandates in schools, two school districts are moving forward with their own set of rules.

Mississippi's Lamar County School District also requiring face coverings, defying their governor's ban on mask mandates.

In Arkansas, the governor calling a special session of the legislature to amend the law to give local school districts flexibility to require masks for children under 12.

"Everything has changed now," Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. "And yes, in hindsight, I wish that had not become law. But it is the law, and the only chance we have is either to amend it, or for the courts to say that it has an unconstitutional foundation."