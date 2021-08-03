Pima County looks at mandating vaccines for employees

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is asking the Pima County Board of Supervisors to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.

In a memorandum, Huckelberry says static vaccination rates, rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the new, highly transmissible delta variant.

"At some point you have to say, look. You cannot endanger the rest of society and the world. Especially being a public servant in any capacity, whether it's the city of Tucson, the county, health care workers," said Pima County Supervisor, Matt Heinz. Heinz is also a doctor and said he will introduce a motion to mandate vaccines for all health care workers in Pima County.

"At this point, it's been almost nine months since health care workers had access to vaccines. There's no excuse at this point for continuing to practice in health care as a health care worker and continuing to endanger your patients," Heinz said.

Vaccine mandates have already been enacted at Banner Health and Tucson Medical Center.

However, not everyone is on board with this.

"This is a very wrong approach to basically inflict upon county employees," Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy said. "It goes against the absolute grain of civil liberties, freedom and responsibility and the ability to make your own decisions and choices."

There are 6800 employees in Pima County. At least 20 have been vaccinated.

Huckleberry's memo suggests employees have their first vaccine no later than Oct. 1. Exemptions would be provided to employees with a medical disability or on a religious basis.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has issued guidance saying employers can require vaccination as a condition of employment.

Regardless, Christy said he thinks employees will file lawsuits against the county.

"It's going down a very rocky road that I think has dire consequences and furthermore to put such pressure employees against their will and against their free choice," Christy said. "It's wrong."

The Board of Supervisors will take up the issue Aug. 10.