Another school district approves mask-wearing requirement

PHOENIX (AP) — Another Arizona school district has approved a mandatory mask rule help curb the spread of COVID-19 despite a recently enacted state law barring school districts from requiring mask-wearing.

Phoenix Elementary’s governing board Monday night approved a requirement that included limited opt-out for medical reasons. It’s not clear whether the state’s prohibition against masking mandates by school district is is now in force.

The prohibition was included in budget legislation that doesn’t take effect until Sept. 29 though there's a provision saying the prohibition is retroactive. Phoenix Union High School District approved a mask requirement last week.