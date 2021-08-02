DoD personnel under mask mandate in Fort Huachuca

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KVOA) - As of Monday, all Department of Defense buildings in Fort Huachuca will be put under a mask mandate.

The mandate comes after Cochise County updated their positivity transmission rates, and reported that they are now listed as substantial.

According to a tweet shared by the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, both vaccinated and unvaccinated DoD personnel must wear masks inside the buildings.

Today Cochise County updated their positivity transmission rates and are now listed as SUBSTANTIAL. I am directing a MASK MANDATE for all buildings on the installation for both vaccinated and unvaccinated personnel effective, Tuesday 03 August 2021 at 0500 PST.@Fort_Huachuca pic.twitter.com/rLRo2xeiSK — USAICoE_CG (@ArmyIntelCG) August 3, 2021

In a report by the Deputy Secretary of Defense, DoD requires all service members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status must wear masks inside "facilities owned, leased or controlled by DoD."

Those who are not fully vaccinated must also continue to practice social distancing.

The report also explained that personnel who come on to a DoD facility and do not have a mask may be provided one by DoD.

For more information, visit cdc.gov.