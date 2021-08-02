Arizona reports 1,846 virus cases after 2 days of 2,000-plus

PHOENIX (AP) — After two consecutive todays of reporting over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona health officials reported 1,846 cases Monday.

The state dashboard also reported only one new virus-related death. The latest figures bring the pandemic death toll to 18,252 and the number of cases to 931,387. The number of hospitalizations from the virus are also continuing on an alarming upward trajectory.

As of Sunday, 1,169 people were hospitalized statewide. It hasn’t been that high since early March. Public health officials in the state and elsewhere attribute the worsening spread to the very contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates.