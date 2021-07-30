Walt Disney Co to require COVID-19 for all US employees

BURBANK, Calif. (CNN) - You'll have to get a covid shot if you want to work for the Walt Disney Company.

The company announced Friday that it is requiring vaccines for all salaried and non-union hourly employees working at sites in the U.S.

Employees who aren't vaccinated and working on-site will have 60 days to get a shot.

Those working from home must provide verification of vaccination before they return to work with limited exceptions.

All new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment.

The company says discussions about the issue have begun with unions representing employees under collective bargaining agreements.