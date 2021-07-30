Walmart to require all employees to wear masks in areas with high rates of COVID-19 infections

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (CNN) - Walmart will require all employees, vaccinated and not, to wear masks in areas of the country with high rates of COVID-19 infections.

The move to mandate masks for workers, whether or not they got their shot, stems from increasing cases of the delta variant in certain parts of the nation.

Customers in those areas with high infection rates will also be encouraged to mask up inside Walmart's stores.

With the country's largest retailer bringing back both signs and employees at entrances, one to encourage mask use and the other to distribute masks.

Walmart is also the nation's largest private employer.