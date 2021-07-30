PCHD recommends quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19
TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Health Department has stated that if you are not vaccinated and you are exposed to COVID-19 you should stay home and away from others until you meet at least one of the two following criteria.
- At least 10 days have passed after your last known exposure to a person with COVID-19 and you remain symptom-free for that 10-day period.
- Or at least 7 days have passed after your last known exposure to a person with COVID-19, you remain symptom free for that seven-day period and you have tested negative.
If you are vaccinated, and symptom-free, the county health department said you do not need to quarantine.
However, it is recommended that you receive a COVID-19 test three to five days after exposure and continue to wear a mask.