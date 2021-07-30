PCHD recommends quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Health Department has stated that if you are not vaccinated and you are exposed to COVID-19 you should stay home and away from others until you meet at least one of the two following criteria.

At least 10 days have passed after your last known exposure to a person with COVID-19 and you remain symptom-free for that 10-day period. Or at least 7 days have passed after your last known exposure to a person with COVID-19, you remain symptom free for that seven-day period and you have tested negative.

If you are vaccinated, and symptom-free, the county health department said you do not need to quarantine.

However, it is recommended that you receive a COVID-19 test three to five days after exposure and continue to wear a mask.