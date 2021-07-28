Pima County Health Department recommends all residents to wear masks indoors

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Health Department is now recommending all Pima County residents wear masks in public indoor settings whether your vaccinated or not.

PCHD officials say it is due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases happening in the county.

As cases surge and the delta variant becomes more prominent in our community the Pima County Health Department says we are now in the red for the number of available adult beds in our hospitals.

"Not just due to COVID, but because of other diseases we are seeing in the county, resulting in increased bed utilization, meaning less beds available," Dr. Theresa Cullen, the head of the Pima County Health Department said.

The county says the delta variant is spreading at an increased rate. That includes transmission in people that are vaccinated.

That is another reason adding to the mask recommendation.

"I have directed our city manager to require all members of the public, including those who are fully vaccinated to wear a mask inside of City of Tucson facilities," Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said.

During the week of June 12, one delta case had been seen in the area. Five weeks later, there were 41 cases.

This number is coming from random sequencing of just 12 percent of cases. This means it is not the overall number of delta cases.

Cullen says that the actual number of delta variant cases could be double that number.

While the county health department has the legal ability to impose mandates, PCHD is only asking people to take their advice.

"We are not doing a mandate. We are strongly recommending with the hope that as we increase our education of the community," she said. "We encourage people to get vaccinated."

Oro Valley says they will align themselves with the county, Marana is meeting to discuss their plans right now and Sahuarita had not yet responded.