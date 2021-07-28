Parents share thoughts on return to school without mask mandate

TUCSON (KVOA) - Despite new CDC guidance recommending students, teachers and staff to wear a mask indoors despite vaccination status, Gov. Doug Ducey is doubling down saying Arizona does not allow mask mandates.

News 4 Tucson spoke with several parents to see how they are feeling going into this school year and if they will make their kid wear a mask or not.

"If you force me to decide today, that's where we're leaning, that we would send them masked," Greg Taylor said. "But I will tell you, that's not a done deal. We literally talk about it every night what are we going to do."

Taylor and his family are still on the fence about deciding if their children will go back to in-person learning or stay remote.

For Andy Skaggs and his family, they are excited to get their kids back into a classroom.

"Getting myself and my children vaccinated, which is the best defense against the COVID virus right now," Skaggs said. "So with that, I feel pretty comfortable with myself and my children. You know, moving forward and getting them back into school."

While parents across the board have different feelings on the return with no mask mandate, the return has also weighed heavy on our kids.

For parent Roula Khawam, she felt it first hand when her kid no longer wanted to attend a summer camp because the other kids were not wearing masks.

"You know, your kid cries. You cry," Khawam said. "She couldn't do it anymore."

Another parent News 4 Tucson spoke with said her child is a cancer survivor. She said the choice to stay at home or go to school with or without a mask just is not enough.

"Our children need the opportunity to be in-person learning and I'm very confused as to how someone may think that families now have choices," Christina Grossman said. "Because I don't feel we have a choice with not mandating masks especially at the K-6 level."