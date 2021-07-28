Mayor Romero urges residents to wear masks indoors, reinstates mandate in city facilities

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero urging residents to wear a mask when indoors Wednesday, the day after Gov. Doug Ducey shared that Arizona will continue to ban mask mandates in light of the Centers for Disease Control Prevention's recent reversal of its guidelines for indoor mask use.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that due to a drastic rise in COVID-19 cases and "new information obtained about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people," the CDC reversed its previous guidelines, recommending all people, including those who are vaccinated, to return to wearing masks indoors, especially in areas where the virus is seeing a resurgence.

Shortly after this announcement, Gov. Doug Ducey released a statement saying that "Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn’t vaccinated. We’ve passed all of this into law, and it will not change." Included in the provisions to prevent local governments from establishing COVID-19 mitigations are March's executive order which phased out all mask mandates, House Bill 2770 into law allowing businesses in Arizona to not be required to enforce any mask mandates and July's executive order that banned schools from implementing mask mandates.

While Pima County and the City of Tucson rescinded their personal mask mandates in accordance to the CDC's initial recommendation to allow vaccinated individuals to not wear masks while indoors despite initial pushback to the governor's lifting of COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the City of Tucson took its first step in revamping its efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19 by reinstating a mask mandate at all City of Tucson facilities.

In a release shared Tuesday, Romero shared that the mask mandate at city facilities will go into effect immediately. She also reminded that "private businesses and establishments continue to have the ability to require mask-wearing inside of their premises if they choose to."

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have followed the science and guidance of our public health experts,” Romero said. “Following yesterday’s changes to CDC guidelines, I have directed our City Manager to require all members of the public, including those who are fully vaccinated, to wear a mask inside of City of Tucson facilities.”

On Wednesday, Pima County reported 114 new COVID-19 cases alone, bringing the county's total to 119,795 cases. With no new related deaths reported that day, the COVID-19 death toll remained at 2,459.

Pima County's vaccination population currently stands at 48.1 percent.

“According to the CDC, Pima County is an area of ‘substantial transmission,’ with COVID-19 cases increasing locally and statewide," Romero said. "I strongly encourage all Tucsonans to continue to follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask whenever indoors in public, regardless of whether you are vaccinated.”

In addition to wearing masks, the mayor also urged all unvaccinated individuals to get the vaccine.

“The majority of hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 involve unvaccinated individuals," Romero said. "For your health, for your family’s health, and for the health of your community, please do your part and get vaccinated if you have not already done so. The vaccine is safe and effective.”

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or azhealth.gov/findvaccine, or call 1-844-542-8201.

To learn more about the vaccination sites, visit azdhs.gov.