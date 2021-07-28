Davis-Monthan now requires all personnel to wear masks in DoD facilities

TUCSON (KVOA) - In light of the CDC's updated COVID-19 guidance, Davis-Monthan will now require all personnel and visitors to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

On Tuesday, the CDC revised its COVID-19 guidelines due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta Variant in the country. The CDC now recommends that those who are vaccinated should wear masks in highly transmissible areas.

The CDC explained that some vaccinated people could be carrying the virus and could be breakthrough cases.

In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey said that even with the change in the COVID-19 guidelines, Arizona will not be changing course. On the other hand, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero shared that the mask mandate at city facilities will go into effect immediately.

Davis-Monthan shared a post on Wednesday explaining that due to the Deputy Secretary of Defense and due to the updated guidelines, the Department of Defense will now "require all service members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees and visitors" to wear masks in DoD facilities regardless of their vaccination status.

They also said that those who are not fully vaccinated should continue social distancing.