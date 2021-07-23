Gov. Ducey renews vaccination push as virus cases rise

PHOENIX (AP) — As COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb in Arizona, the governor is reiterating calls for people to get vaccinated but is also maintaining it is a personal choice.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said Friday that vaccines will never be mandated. But he also called them “the surest way of keeping you and your loved ones safe.”

His statement comes not long after the state’s dashboard reported 1,479 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest daily case number in over a week. It also reported seven more deaths. This brings Arizona’s totals since the pandemic began to 914,132 cases and 18,144 deaths.