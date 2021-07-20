Banner Health employees will be required to be vaccinated by Nov. 1

PHOENIX (KVOA) - In order to work at Banner Health, employees must be vaccinated for COVID-19, the health care company said Tuesday in a news release.

They said that "with limited exceptions, all team members have until November 1 to be fully vaccinated".

According to Banner, the new requirements will be implemented for several reasons, citing the Delta variant, the pending lift of the Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, the need to protect its patients and workforce and to prepare for flu season.

Banner Health employs about 52,000 people in Arizona. For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com.