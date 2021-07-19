President Biden continues to put pressure on Facebook over COVID-19 misinformation concerns

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - President Joe Biden putting pressure on Facebook about misinformation about covid-19 spreading on the social media platform.

The president cited data from the nonprofit, Center For Countering Digital Gate's March report that showed about a dozen people were super-spreaders of anti-vaccine information.

"It was pointed out that Facebook of all the misinformation, 60% of the misinformation came from 12 individuals. Facebook isn't going to people," Biden said. "These 12 people are out there giving misinformation. Anyone listening to it is getting hurt by it is killing people. It's bad information. My hope is that Facebook, instead of taking it personally, that somehow I'm saying Facebook is killing people that they would do something about the misinformation, the outrageous misinformation about the vaccine."

Frustration grows at the white house about the social media platform not taking the proper steps to control this spread of disinformation.

On the company's website, Facebook's vice president of integrity wrote that President Biden's goal was for 70 percent of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4, and Facebook is not the reason the goal was missed.