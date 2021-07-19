NIH: Pfizer might be ahead of itself in applying for booster authorization

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Pfizer might have gotten ahead of itself in applying for emergency use authorization for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

That is according to Dr. Francis Collins, the National Institutes of Health director.

“I think Pfizer got a little bit ahead of their skis here in making a public announcement about their plans to file for approval of the booster. It's really FDA and CDC with some help from NIH that needs to make that kind of judgment and they're really clear," Collins said. "We do not need to have boosters offered right now to people who've been fully vaccinated. They should be in good shape."

Pfizer announced earlier this month that it would be seeking authorization to provide a third dose of its COVID-19 shot as a booster.

It cited data from Israel on the continued spread of the coronavirus.

But as you heard from Dr. Collins, data and analysis from federal groups is what will be important in making a decision on booster doses.