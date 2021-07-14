Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally

WASHINGTON DC (AP) - COVID-19 deaths and cases are on the rise again globally in a dispiriting setback that is triggering another round of restrictions and dampening hopes for an almost normal summer of fun.

The World Health Organization is reporting that deaths climbed last week after nine straight weeks of decline.

It recorded more than 55,000 deaths, a 3% increase from the week before. Cases rose last week by 10% to nearly 3 million.