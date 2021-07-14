Ducey sends letter to CFSD regarding unlawful quarantine policy

TUCSON (KVOA) - Governor Doug Ducey sent a letter to the Catalina Foothills District Wednesday, saying that one of its policies goes against state law.

The district currently requires students who aren't vaccinated to quarantine for 14 days if they've been exposed to the virus.

But state law says a school district cannot require a teacher or a student to receive a vaccine for COVID-19 or to wear a mask for in-person learning.

The governor says the policy could keep hundreds of kids 12 and under out of the classroom because they're not eligible to get the vaccine yet.

We reached out to the Catalina Foothills School District and received a response from a spokesperson: