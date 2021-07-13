Olivia Rodrigo to help WH get youth vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is putting a dose of star power behind the administration’s efforts to get young people vaccinated against COVID-19.

The White House says 18-year-old actress, singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo will meet Wednesday with Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser.

Rodrigo will record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated. The videos will be featured on Rodrigo’s and White House social media. While the administration has had success vaccinating older Americans, young adults have shown less urgency to get the shots.

Rodrigo’s visit was first announced on Instagram with a photo of a youthful Biden, and the president asking for help getting other young people vaccinated.

Rodrigo replied: “I’m in. see you tomorrow at the white house!”