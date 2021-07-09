Arizona reports 921 more COVID-19 cases, most in 2 months

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported 921 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, the biggest daily increase in two months, as the coronavirus continued to spread among unvaccinated people. The additional cases along with six additional COVID-19 deaths reported Friday increased the state’s pandemic totals to 899,829 cases and 18,009 deaths. The daily case report was the largest since Arizona reported 939 on May 8, and cases have ticked upward over the past month. A state Department of Health Services spokesman said Friday’s case bulge didn’t reflect any significant delayed reporting but came during a recent increases of cases almost entirely involving unvaccinated people.