Pima County vaccination sites to officially close

TUCSON (KVOA) - For those in Pima County wanting to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, time is running out.

The last of Pima County's vaccinations sites are officially closing Wednesday.

The El Pueblo, Tucson Medical Care Center and Tucson Mall vaccination sites will close June 30, after several months of providing vaccines to thousands of Pima County residents.

The Kino Event Center site will close at that location July 2. It will move to the Abrams Public Health Center July 6.