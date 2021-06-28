Worshippers slowly return to church as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Churches across Pima County closed during the pandemic. But now, as the state emerges from COVID-19 restrictions, worshippers are slowly returning to in-person services.

"Christianity is a community thing, it happens in groups," said Rob Skinner. "So, to get back together, the power just ramps up."

Skinner is the senior pastor at Tucson Church of Christ. He says he sees his congregation slowly returning after the pandemic halted and limited church services.

"Compared to a year ago when people get together, there's a lot more joy and happiness," Skinner said. "There's an excitement that's palpable in the air."

The church has offered virtual services Wednesdays and Sundays for the past year. That is now down to just Wednesday, but will likely be indefinite. Skinner says some people aren't ready to return to in-person services.

Skinner says the number of in-person worshippers is down 30 percent compared to before the pandemic.

"We saw some people drift away, we saw some people disappear and it's very unfortunate," he said. "You hate to see that happen."

It has also been a challenge to minister virtually to people, especially with there being so much nuance to being face-to-face with congregations.

"It's a lot of pressure because you feel like you have your arms tied behind your back trying to work virtually," Skinner said. "You can't really get in there and try to touch people's lives like you're used to in the past."

Some congregants are still hesitant to return to the bricks-and-mortar church. Other's couldn't wait.

While it may take time for worshippers to return to church, for those who are there, nothing compares to the in-person experience.

"Just being around people live, just seeing people, being in close proximity, seeing the smiles, the body language, it's huge," Skinner said. "I mean it's massive."