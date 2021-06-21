Brazil sees thousands of young children dying from COVID-19

BRASÍLIA (CNN) - The COVID-19 crisis in Brazil has yielded a troubling trend; an alarming number of deaths in kids and adolescents.

Brazil recently reached half a million COVID-19 deaths, which is second only to the U.S.

Experts are warning that number is quickly rising, and one research group says close to 3,000 of those deaths were children under the age of 10.

Little Sarah Gois was born this January in Brazil in the midst of a ravaging pandemic.

Her 22-year old mother, naturally besotted with her precious princess.

But even an abundance of love was not enough to stop her daughter from contracting COVID-19.

“I thought it was something I had done, maybe I passed on the virus," Sameque Gois, mother of child who died of COVID-19 said. "I knew that the only thing I could do was to get on my knees and pray."

Despite all her pleas, little Sarah died. She was only 5 months old.

“When she died, when they gave us the news, I was able to hold her," the mother said. "I was able to feel her one last time.”

It is a loss that is felt much more often in Brazil than many other countries.

While the Brazilian health ministry says 1,122 children under the age of 10 have died since the start of the pandemic, one research group argues the death toll is actually closer to 3,000.

This year alone, more than 1,000 have lost their lives.

Doctors said the gamma, or p.1 variant, first identified in Brazil, may not be to blame.

“It is that kids have been dying more in Brazil since the original variant was here, so it was not the addition of the p1 variant that made kids die more here than in other countries,” Dr. Ana Luiza Bierrenback, an epidemiologist at Vital Strategies said.

Despite the rising numbers, baby Sarah was only tested for COVID-19 12-days after she developed the first symptoms. Her mother said doctors assumed she had something else.

A common misconception in Brazil, told CNN reporter Isa Soares pediatrician, Dr. Andre Laranjeira.

“A lot of pediatricians had a certain resistance when it came to requesting COVID-19 tests for children, when they were exhibiting those typical symptoms on the respiratory tract, runny nose, cough, fever, practically all children have those symptom this time of the year," Laranjeira said.

But Dr. Laranjeira says this alone doesn’t explain the higher death rate across Brazil.

Outside Marcia Braido Hospital in the outskirts of São Paulo one family is counting their blessings.

"I'm overcome with emotion," Carolina Basto said. "I'm so happy."

Her 9-year-old daughter, Manuela is finally out of ICU after some five days on a ventilator having contracted COVID-19.

Back at home, her parents reveal their ordeal.

"Her kidney was no longer functioning; her heart was beating irregularly," Basto said. "It was the end of the line for me."

"We were desperate," Kleber De Oliveira, Manuela’s father said. "Our world had collapsed."

They say it took four doctors to diagnose Manuela, but in the end, she was admitted to an ICU and got the best possible treatment.

But not all in Brazil can have access to this type of healthcare.

“When you take the fatalities within the pediatric age group, more than 60% are from vulnerable socio-economic groups," Laranjeira said. "It’s impossible to turn a blind eye to that.”

Here, this disparity can be the difference between life and death; between a family that gets to celebrate and one that’s forced to mourn.