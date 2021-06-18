Border restrictions set to expire Monday, extension in question

TUCSON (KVOA) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel restrictions have been in place at the U.S.-Canadian and U.S.-Mexico borders.

Initially in place for 30 days, they have been renewed each month since March of last year.

With the latest travel restriction extension set to expire on Monday, will it be renewed again, or will nonessential travel finally be allowed?

That is the question communities who rely on the border being open are asking.

Since the travel restrictions have been implemented, noncitizens can only cross the border for specific reasons such as medical, school or an essential job in the U.S.

They have not been able to cross for shopping or visiting friends and family like they normally would.

Over the last 16 months, this has had a huge impact on communities like Douglas.

"Over 60 percent of our sales tax we attribute to our visitors from the south of the border," said Douglas Mayor Donald Huish. "You know Douglas is a town of 18,000, Agua Prieta is a town of 120,000 to 150,000."

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says he has spoken with the Biden administration about re-opening the border as soon as possible.

"I would encourage the administration to listen to the governors, to mayors, to leaders that are on the border," Ducey said. "We've got the vaccine, we're distributing it widely, it's time to re-open the border."

Economics is not the only reason border towns want to reopen. For communities like Douglas, family is right on the other side of the border.

"I know it's gonna help the economy, opening up, but I really feel it's really gonna help us family-wise," Huish said. "To be able to have that sense of community that we've always had with our neighbors from the south."

The mayor added that while he is hopeful that the travel restrictions will come to an end, he expects it to be extended at least one more month.