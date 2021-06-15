Ducey blocks ASU policy requiring masks for unvaccinated

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey is blocking a new Arizona State University policy that requires unvaccinated students to submit to twice-weekly COVID-19 testing and wear a mask.

The Republican governor called the decision “bad policy” and blocked it with an executive order Tuesday.

He said the policy has “no basis in public health” and that even the Biden administration has been more reasonable.

ASU President Michael Crow says he thinks people mistakenly believed the new policy required vaccinations when it just keeps in place masking and other rules for people who choose not to get a shot.