As US COVID-19 death toll nears 600,000, racial gaps persist

WASHINGTON DC (AP) — The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is approaching 600,000, with the virus taking advantage of inequalities across the country. Government health officials say Native Americans, Latinos and Black people are two to three times more likely than whites to die of COVID-19.

Also, an Associated Press analysis finds that Latinos are dying at much younger ages than other groups.

Among them was Jerry Ramos, a Mexican American restaurant worker who succumbed in California at age 32, his 3-year-old daughter in his thoughts. As he lay dying, he lamented: “I have to be here to watch my princess grow up."

President Joe Biden used his NATO press conference to acknowledge the approaching grim milestone of 600,000 Americans dead from the coronavirus pandemic and to urge more Americans to get vaccinated.

Speaking Monday to reporters after the NATO summit in Brussels, Biden opened his remarks referencing the fact that while average coronavirus cases and deaths are “dropping dramatically” in the U.S., “there’s still too many lives being lost,” which he called “a real tragedy.”

Biden then encouraged Americans to get vaccinated, saying that “we have more work to do to beat this virus, and now is not the time to let our guard down.”