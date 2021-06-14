Skip to Content

Arizona reports 394 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona authorities on Monday reported 394 additional COVID-19 cases but no deaths from the virus.

In all, Arizona has reported 887,146 cases and 17,768 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began. The number of people statewide hospitalized because of COVID-19 is 520.

Of those, 128 are patients in the ICU. As for vaccinations, more than 6.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona to date.

More than 3.4 million individuals, or 48% of the eligible population, have gotten at least one dose. Nearly 3 million have been fully vaccinated.

