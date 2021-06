TUCSON (KVOA) - An excessive heat warning is forcing the county to make some changes to an upcoming FEMA vaccination site.



This weekend's mobile unit at Rillito Race Track and Curtis Park will now open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

They will then close and reopen at 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Pima County will try to reach out to those scheduled to get their second shots to let them know about the time changes.