France is back: Borders reopen to American tourists, others

PARIS (AP) — France is back in business as a tourist destination after opening its borders Wednesday to foreign visitors who are inoculated against the coronavirus with vaccines approved by the European Union’s medicines agency.

France’s acceptance of only the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines means that tourism is still barred for would-be visitors from China and other countries that use other vaccines.

Without one of the four EU-approved vaccines, visitors from outside Europe must still prove they have a compelling reason to visit France and must quarantine on arrival.

Still, tourism workers welcomed the potential return of vaccinated tourists from the United States, Britain and other countries as great news.