Walmart to close all stores on Thanksgiving Day

(CNN) - You won't be able to go shopping at Walmart on Thanksgiving.

Walmart on Friday announced it will close all U.S. stores on Thanksgiving Day to thank employees for their hard work during the pandemic.

The retailer says in addition to the day off, it help associates navigate their well-being during the pandemic with no-cost counseling and COVID-19 emergency leave.

This is the second year running that Walmart has closed stores on Thanksgiving to give time back to associates.

Information about the store hours for Friday, Nov. 26 will be announced at a later date.