TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Medical Center and Pima County are hosting a "Vaccine Fiesta" on Saturday.

Anyone 12 and older is invited to get their shot at the Udall Park Vaccine Clinic, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road from 9 a.m. to noon.

There will be prizes, games and food for people who get their COVID-19 shot.

This is a free event. Walk-ins are welcome.