Lottery ticket giveaway at COVID-19 vaccine sites

TUCSON (KVOA) - Getting your COVID-19 vaccine could help you win cash in Pima County this weekend.

The Pima County Health Department will be handing out Arizona Lottery scratcher tickets at two locations on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the health department, the Arizona Lottery donated 200 $2 scratcher tickets with a maximum prize of $10,000 and smaller cash prizes.



💵💰 Get vaxxed and get a chance to win big! 💰 💵



The Pima County Health Department will be handing out @AZLottery scratcher tickets at two locations this holiday weekend. pic.twitter.com/KzGHaR9ZfR — Pima County Health (@pchd) May 27, 2021

The health department is hoping that the giveaway will get more people, who are unsure about vaccinations, to get their shot.

They will be giving away 100 tickets on May 29 at the Westgate Shopping Center located at 1785 W Ajo Way.

The second batch of 100 tickets will be handed out on May 31 at Pima Community College's Desert Vista Campus.

The campus is located at 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz. The Westgate and PCC sites are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pima County Health Department said tickets will be handed out to the first 100 people, 21 and older, who receive either the J&J vaccine or their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The health department is also offering free admission to the Pima Air and Space Museum to those who go to a FEMA mobile vaccination site at the museum until May 29. The site is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Click here for a complete list of vaccination sites.