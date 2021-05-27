Arizona groups push to inoculate Central American migrants

PHOENIX (AP) — A leader in the Central American community in Phoenix says local groups are banding together to ensure more hard-to-reach migrants are vaccinated against COVID-19 as Arizona struggles to improve its inoculation rates.

The Rev. Antonio Velazquez said the push to vaccinate at least 5,000 migrants from Central America and Mexico will begin Sunday at a Spanish-language church. Just under half or 45.8% of Arizona’s eligible population has been vaccinated.

Arizona is reporting more than 700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest daily case total in nearly two weeks. The state Department of Health Services on Thursday found 764 new cases along with 18 more virus-related deaths.