A school year for the books. Thursday marks the final day for TUSD students.

TUCSON (KVOA) – It was a school year for the books and Thursday marks the final day for Tucson Unified School District students.

The resiliency across the world for students has been incredible to see,

students and staff at Sabino High School helped us look back at the challenging year.

"Kids emotionally are super stressed about this," said Russell Doty, the Principal at Sabino High School. "They haven't experienced anything like this in their lifetime. None of us have."

Doty has been in school administration for 23 years and says this school year was one him and his team want to move past. It changed their entire teaching method, especially their connection with students.

"I had teachers during the year say… 'I'm really tired, at 10:30 at night I'd be responding to emails…' and I'd say 'why are you doing that at 10:30 at night,'" said Doty. "They were doing anything they could to stay connected with kids."

After closing their doors for instruction following Governor Doug Ducey's March 15, 2020 announcement, TUSD's 89 schools were in fully remote instruction, with exceptions, until March 22 of this year, 64 days ago.

"I'm kind of glad it's all over… I hope next year gets to be normal again, but at the same time it kind of feels unfinished," said Dylan Bufford, a junior at Sabino High School

Principal Doty also told News 4 Tucson that hopefully next time students step foot on campus, masks won't even need to be a thing.

If someone wants to wear a mask, they're certainly welcome to wear a mask," said Doty. "But, if things continue in the direction that it looks like, it should be back to normal."

Normal. With a few life lessons.

"Kids have reconnected with families that they might have drifted apart... they have found what's important in their lives and really focused on that," Doty added.

TUSD says they will not be offering hybrid learning for the upcoming school year. Parents can have their student either attend fully in-person or fully online.

For more information on Tucson Unified School District, or to enroll your child, click here.