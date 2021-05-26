Southern Arizona film sets keep bustling despite COVID-19 impact on movie industry

TUCSON (KVOA) - It is lights, camera, action at Gammon's Gulch in Southern Arizona, where movie making is thriving.

"I have lived here since 1994," Joanne Gammons, owner of Gammon's Gulch said. "My husband started the town in 1972 with just the property."

Her backyard is a real life movie set to tak you back to the wild, wild West.

"When my husband and I met, I'll tell you this, we were already older and we said, 'Hey, we're just too old to get rich, so let's just have fun,'" she said. "So that's what we've been doing. We really don't go out looking for people they seem to find us."

Gammons said the fun has not stopped, despite the pandemic slowing down the industry.

She said they have stayed pretty busy.

This week, movie director Joe Cornet and his crew will be in a shootout filming assault on Rio Bravo. He said he is happy to be back in the saddle after the past year.

"Things seem to be opening up slowly but surely," Corney said.

His crew includes some of Hollywood's best action filmmakers, bringing back gunslingers who may even give Arnold Schwarzenegger a run for his guns.

"So I'm having fun," actor Alexander Nevsky said. "The only problem is, I mean for all your audience who dream about action films, just look at me, I thought I would look so cool kind of like a Terminator of Wild West, whatever, but it's like what 100 degrees."

Even with the desert heat, Cornet says Arizona was the perfect place to shoot his western.

"It hasn't been top terribly hot and we've been getting a lot of great images and great action and great dramatic moments," Cornet said.

It is precisely why the potential for great productions like Gammon's Gulch many people in our local filmmaking community feel that Arizona needs to bring the film industry back.

Actress, filmmaker and former News 4 Tucson anchor Sally Shamrell says it is about local jobs. In addition, to have those productions here and hire locally, she said bringing back the state tax incentives is part of the solution, citing neighboring state New Mexico as an example.

"Look at what Netflix is doing in Albuquerque, injecting $1 billion into their economy," Shamrell said. "That could be here. We have plenty of space to build a big studio."