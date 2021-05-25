Travelers required to wear masks while on public transportation

TUCSON (KVOA) - With Memorial Day coming up, many will be taking off on vacation again, and possession of vaccine cards is helping travel return to near pre-pandemic levels.

However, that comes with a warning from federal leaders. If you fly, you still have to wear a mask.

"While the CDC guidance is clear that fully vaccinated people are safe to travel, the federal government still requires the traveling public to wear a mask on planes, busses, trains, and other forms of public transportation," Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security said.

Many airports around the country may look different than you remember, with acrylic barriers and touchless screening technology to prevent the spread of COVID-19.