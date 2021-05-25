Summer COVID-19 outlook largely positive

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona is heading into this summer in better shape than it did last summer.

The COVID-19 case count in Arizona has fallen for three consecutive weeks. Deaths are also down to about 50 a week.

While these are good signs, we aren't out of the woods yet.

"There's going to be a persistently meaningful rate of COVID-19 transmission and there's going to be continued severe cases and deaths throughout the summer," said Dr. Joe Gerald.

Gerald has posted a weekly COVID-19 data report through the University of Arizona.

The highest case rate right now is among 18 to 24-year-olds. Case rates in those over 65 have fallen more than any other category.

Pima County is among the top five vaccinated counties in the state, with more than 43 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

"I think that the vaccination numbers are very encouraging but we're certainly not done in terms of the vaccine, in getting the vaccine into the arms of all the folks who really need it," said Dr. Matt Heinz.

More than a third of Arizonans have not started the vaccination process yet.

With mask mandates and occupancy restrictions largely lifted, Gerald says recovery from the pandemic continues to hinge on the vaccine.

"There's no question, there's not even a close second, we need to do everything possible to make sure as many Arizonans as possible are vaccinated," he said.

Heinz agrees with that and says he is concerned people may be lulled into a false sense of security with COVID's downward trend.

"We still do have a pandemic," he said. "We still do have a significant transmission of virus in the community."