Kids in Arizona can get Pfizer, other vaccines at same time

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials say children in Arizona as young as 12 can get a COVID-19 vaccine when receiving other immunizations.

State Department of Health Services director Dr. Cara Christ said Friday that pediatricians, per CDC guidance, can administer the Pfizer vaccine alongside other childhood vaccines.

Previously, the CDC had recommended children wait two weeks in between vaccinations.

Vaccine demand has been low statewide. The hours and days of operations at some state vaccine pods will be modified. More than 5.6 million vaccine doses have been given out in Arizona. The state on Friday reported 577 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths.