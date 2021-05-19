Union representing frontline workers concerned about unmasked shoppers

(KVOA) - A union made up of frontline food and retail workers is concerned about the change in mask requirements after new guidance from the CDC.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union represents 1.3 million essential workers across the country, including more than 22,000 in Arizona.

UFCW is also the union for Kroger and Fry's employees, as well as workers at CVS, Albertsons, Macy's and other major retailers nationwide.

On Wednesday, May 19, the UFCW released a statement claiming essential frontline workers have been forced to "play mask police throughout the pandemic with many shoppers not following COVID-19 safety standards. Now, they are being asked to be the vaccination police."

The organization is warning against lifting the mask requirement too soon and is urging the CEO of Kroger and other retailers to keep mask policies in place.

UFCW International President Marc Perrone went on to explain in this statement:

“As the union for essential food and retail workers on the frontlines across the country, UFCW is strongly urging retailers not to add to the confusion and to assure customers that the vast majority of people in their stores will still be masked. Keeping retail mask rules in place for most people will help us protect each other and our families. Before the new CDC mask guidance, we knew that unmasked shoppers were ignoring COVID safety measures and likely unvaccinated, so we knew to keep our distance if we were concerned. Now it is virtually impossible to tell who is and is not vaccinated." “With more than 200 million Americans still not fully vaccinated, now is not the time to let our guard down. Given the uncertainty we face after the new mask guidance, it’s more urgent than ever for the Department of Labor to issue an OSHA emergency temporary standard that provides clear-cut COVID workplace safety rules that are easy for businesses to follow to keep workers and shoppers safe."

Since March 1, the organization reported a nearly 35 percent increase in grocery worker deaths and a nearly 30 percent increase in those infected or exposed to the virus.

The organization estimates nationwide that they have lost 462 frontline workers to the virus, 184 grocery workers and 132 meatpacking workers.

For more information, visit ufcw.org.