New Foothills Mall vaccination site offers all three COVID-19 vaccines

TUCSON (KVOA) - Vaccination sites have expanded and new vaccination opportunities are open at the Foothills Mall.

The new walk-up vaccination site, located at 7401 W. La Cholla Blvd., will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations every day from noon to 8 p.m.

According to a press release, the new site will be located in the "previous Old Navy store" and will provide all three approved vaccines.

“The large operations made an incredible impact and allowed us to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of people in a matter of just months,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the director of the Pima County Health Department. “Over the course of the last few months, we have also been tremendously successful in building up and perfecting our mobile and smaller-scale operations as well. It is easier than ever to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Pima County.”

The county continues to expand mobile vaccination sites to get more and more people vaccinated.

For more information on finding a site near you, visit webcms.pima.gov.