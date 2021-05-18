May 29, 2021 declared Grace Soto Day in honor of Anita’s St. Market founder after she passed away from COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - For nearly four decades, Grace Soto has been putting a smile on anyone who visited her family's market on Anita Avenue.

With each warm tortilla she stretched with her loving hands, Soto stole the heart of every Pima County resident in her 36 years in business.

After she passed away due to COVID-19 complications, Pima County Board of Supervisors wanted to ensure that her presence and love would never fade away.

On Tuesday, Pima County officially declared May 29, 2021 Grace Soto Day.

Back in the 1980s, Soto and her husband Mario opened Anita's St. Market at 849 N. Anita Ave. near Speedway and Interstate 10 providing visitors the Mexican standards, including her renowned tortillas.

Over the years, Soto and her family made their mark in Southern Arizona, turning their market into a Tucson staple.

Soto and Anita Street Market won recognition from James Beard

Award-winning chefs. The market also helped the Old Pueblo become UNESCO City of Gastronomy.

The family also made an impact on the community beyond the culinary world by helping thousands of underserved children through their annual "Nana and Tata's Miracle in Barrio Anita" toy drive each holiday season.

However, on Dec. 17, 2020, the market was left in mourning after Grace Soto pass away from COVID-19.

To help celebrate her impact and her birthday, Pima County dedicated March 29, 2021 in Soto's honor on Tuesday.

Soto would have turned 81.