CDC: Schools should continue using masks

(CNN) - Schools should keep using masks until the end of the school year. That's the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency released the updated guidance on Saturday.

The reason?

All students won't be fully vaccinated by the end of the academic year.

Children under the age of 12 aren't yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

The recommendation comes after the CDC said on Thursday that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances.