Trader Joe’s dropping mask requirement for vaccinated people

(CNN) -- Trader's Joe's is one of the first retailers to drop its mask requirement.

The move comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines saying people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can without masks outdoors and indoors.

Trader Joe's on Friday announced online that it is no longer requiring masks for people who are vaccinated.

Despite the new CDC guidelines, businesses still have the right to require masks.

For the moment, Walmart, Kroger, and Publix are keeping their mask requirements, but like many companies, are reviewing the guidance before making any changes.