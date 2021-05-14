Newly graduated healthcare workers reflect on path carved by COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - This week, students at the University of Arizona College of Medicine graduated and became doctors.

Many of them are about to go into the field on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19. And many will soon discover that it is quite the time to become a professional in an ever-changing field that has seen so much heroism and heartache over the last year.

China Rae Newman is one of our nation's newest doctors. This 27-year-old is realizing the dream she had since she was 16.

"When you have a unique set of skills like being a physician, you have this incredible opportunity to offer service to a community in a way that not everyone can," Newman said. "So I'm really excited about that.

At graduation this week, Newman was her school's class speaker. She is about to move to Oregon to start her residency in family medicine.

She hopes to one day come back to her home state of Arizona and practice in rural areas.

"Just the love and the sense of community between the doctors and the people that they serve in those communities is really wonderful," Newman said. "I want to be a part of that."

She and her peers will now be part of a field forever changed by COVID-19.

Marcela Yubeta just graduated from UArizona College of Public Health.

She will soon be starting a master's degree in epidemiology.

"I'm very grateful that I chose this career where I get to make an impact in my community and help people to protect people and prevent disease," she said.

Newman said the virus gave her a new perspective about the health care system.

"It's kind of given me a better appreciation of what health care should be about and what taking care of people is about," she said. "I really think that we need to look upstream when we think about health problems and say what's causing this and how can we stop it from making sick in the first place."

For this young doctor, it's all about passion. A passion to help her patients. A passion to help her community. A passion to keep going even when she did not get in to medical school the first time around.

"In order to be truly happy, it's a lot of work," she said. "I think you have to know that medicine is your calling and if you know that, then just stay determined and be persistent."