Arizona sees strong COVID-19 vaccine turnout after opening to kids 12 and over

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona saw a strong increase in demand on the first day kids 12 and over became eligible to get their shot.

The state health department says Arizona-run sites in Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma and Flagstaff administered more than 6,000 doses just Thursday. They also saw their greatest demand in the late afternoon once kids were out of school.

But that is just for state-run sites. Health officials say many pharmacies other providers across Arizona also vaccinated hundreds of children Thursday.

As of Friday, 2,572,917 people in Arizona are fully vaccinated. Officials say 3,098,785 Arizonans have received at last one dose of the vaccine.

Arizona Department of Health Services said 43.1 percent of people are vaccinated at this time.

In Pima County, 40.1 percent of its population is vaccinated. This equates to 419,392 people receiving at least one dose and 356,837 fully vaccinated Pima County residents.

Arizona saw 854 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the overall number of positive cases to 972,022. Nine deaths were also reported Friday, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 17,447.

Pima County only reported one new positive case. It currently has a total case county of 115,906 and 2,407 deaths.

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or azhealth.gov/findvaccine, or call 1-844-542-8201.

For more information, visit azdhs.gov.